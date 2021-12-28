Fayetteville gets ready for NYE spectacular with Rob Base, Coolio and more

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In the great can-do city of Fayetteville, something exciting is set to take place on New Year’s Eve.

The Cool Spring Downtown District is inviting family and friends out for a New Year’s Eve Spectacular. The free event will feature a variety of carnival-like performances that will start at 7:30 p.m. Festival Park is set to come alive, bursting in color and sound and filled with delight to enhance all your senses.

There will be food trucks and vendors galore with Healy Wholesale as the exclusive beverage provider. Some food vendors include coffee and cocoa, delicious sandwiches, fried doughs (as is traditional for NYE) and meats on stick. Attendees will pay for what they consume but admittance to the festival is free.

Starting at 10 p.m. is when the volume will be turned all the way up for a rhythmic circus of performers. Included is a variety of NC-based artists, National touring acts and turntablists. Attendees will enjoy stilt walkers, jugglers, magicians, LED performers, firebreathers, Tarot card readers, aerialists and more.

If you love ’90s music, you won’t want to miss this year’s lineup of featured artists like Rob Base, All-4-One, Coolio, and C&C Music Factory.

“We hope to create a new family tradition for the Eastern N.C. and the Sandhills region,” said Bianca Shoneman, President and CEO.

The magic of bringing in 2022 will be lifting a star 110 feet in the air at the stroke of midnight. Set with fireworks and a 60-second countdown to the New Year, this moment will be the highlight for Fayetteville.

