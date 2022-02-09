Former American Idol contestant given no bond after fatal crash in Spartanburg Co.

(Video above: Our Tuesday reporting on the crash.)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Former American Idol contestant, Caleb Kennedy, was not given bond during his initial hearing Wednesday morning.

The Spartanburg County court referred Kennedy’s case to General Sessions court due to the charges. His court room initial appearance is scheduled for April 14th at 9:00 a.m.

Investigators also tell 7NEWS that the victim, 54-year-old Larry Duane Parris, was outside of the building on his property when he was hit by Kennedy’s truck. Parris was pushed into the building during the crash

Kennedy told law enforcement on scene that he took a hit of a vape pen.

During the bond hearing, officials said it may have been a bad reaction to a mixture of his prescribed medication and the vape.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol charged Kennedy with felony driving under the influence resulting in death.