Fourth of July fireworks and other celebrations in Eastern North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Independence Day is on Sunday and what better way to enjoy the weekend than by attending one of the many events in Eastern North Carolina.

With the coronavirus pandemic waning, many areas have returned to parades, festivals and of course … fireworks. We’ve compiled an extensive list of cities, towns and military installations in ENC that will be celebrating the Fourth of July again this year.

In fact, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro will kick things off with activities on July 1. Many other locations will hold events on July 2 with many other locations doing the same on July 4.

Click the locations marked with the American flag in the map above. The map can be zoomed in and out. There’s even a button to make the map bigger and a special bar on the left to click on the individual locations.

An information box will pop up with some details, a link to learn more and a way to get directions to the locations.

We’ve made every effort to include every event that we could find from Wilson to the Outer Banks and from Elizabeth City to Wilmington. However, if you know of a city or town we missed, email me at jboyd@wnct.com and we’ll add the activities to the list.

Enjoy the holiday!