Freeboot Friday is back for its 21st season in Uptown Greenville, starting Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Freeboot Friday is officially back! This free event, sponsored by Wells Fargo, is open to all East Carolina University Alumni, students, and fans.

The four-part series kicks off on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. at Five Points Plaza. The event features Head ECU Football Coach Mike Houston, live music, beer and wine, food trucks, non-profits, and more.

NOW IN ENC: Freeboot Fridays hits Uptown Greenville starting this Friday

Here are the details:

5:30 pm: Event begins, Sponsorship Shout-out

5:35 pm: The Dundies

6:45 pm: Coach Houston speaks, T-Shirt Toss, Sponsorship Shout-out

7:10 pm: The Dundies

8:30 pm: Strike of event

Opening up this season is The Dundies. This band will get everyone out of their seat dancing, as their music range from classic rock, country, and today’s hits.

The Sup Dogs Game Day Shuttle operates game days from the Uptown district to Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The shuttle runs three hours before, during, and two hours after each home game.

For more information regarding the Freeboot Friday or The Sup Dogs Game Day Shuttle, click here or contact Uptown Greenville at info@uptowngreenville.com.

Also, Uptown Greenville will adhere to COVID-19 guidelines to ensure the safety of everyone at the event.