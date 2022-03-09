GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A controversial Broadway blockbuster, a newly minted musical about a popular album and a couple of venerable productions highlight the second season of Broadway shows at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Sponsors announced these seven shows during a luncheon at noon Wednesday, expanding by one show on the inaugural season for the center.

The Tanger Center announces its next season lineup (WGHP/Chris Weaver)

Headlining this lineup is “The Book of Mormon,” the controversial musical send-up of Mormon missionaries that was a box office record-setter and won nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and a Grammy. That production will be staged Feb. 21-26, in the middle of the season.

“Pretty Woman: The Musical” will open the lineup on Oct. 25-30, and it will be followed on Dec. 6-11 by “Jagged Little Pill,” the staging of the hit album by Alanis Morissette that debuted on Broadway in December of 2019.

Traditional theater fans can see two of the stage’s most endearing and enduring hits: “CATS,” on Jan. 24-29, and “Disney’s Frozen,” which will close the season on May 17-June 4, 2023.

The other shows in the lineup range from a biographical production – “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations” – to an adaptation of a hit comedy movie, “Beetlejuice.”

The Tanger Center announces its next season lineup (WGHP/Chris Weaver)

“We are thrilled to bring the second season of Broadway entertainment to Triad patrons,” said Nick Scandalios, Executive Vice President of the Nederlander Organization.

Said Matt Brown, managing director of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, which manages the Tanger Center, in the release: “Our Broadway partners, Nederlander and PFM, have delivered another spectacular lineup of premier national touring Broadway productions for our second season.”

The full lineup

“Pretty Woman: The Musical”: Oct. 25-30

“Jagged Little Pill”: Dec. 6-11

“CATS”: Jan. 24-29

“The Book of Mormon”: Feb. 21-26

“Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations”: March 14-19, 2023

“Beetlejuice”: April 18-23, 2023

Disney’s Frozen: May 17-June 4, 2023

How to get tickets