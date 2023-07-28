RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Pop culture super fans flocked from across the state for Raleigh’s GalaxyCon on Thursday. Attendees showed up in their best costumes for the 4-day event.

Attendees waited outside the convention space for hours before doors officially opened at 2 p.m. Veronica Baxevanas and her husband paid hundreds of dollars for VIP tickets, so they could easily bring their daughter.

“She’s only 14 months old and this is her 8th comic convention. We just love the environment of dressing up however we want to. She loves it. She’s very social,” said Baxevanas.

The exhibition hall was the main attraction for the event. Vendors packed the stalls, where guests shopped for their next cosplay. Mario cosplayer Sullivan Williams got to meet the Italian plumber himself in the meet and greet section.

“It was amazing. It was a life-changing experience. He’s the voice of everyone’s childhood. It was an amazing experience to meet him and talk to him in person,” Sullivan said.

Many GalaxyCon attendees have personal connections with the featured pop culture icons. Many of the comics and cartoons showcased existed for decades. Navy veteran Robert Kerns has kept a Spiderman drawing close to his heart for two decades. Spiderman comic book artist Mark Bagley drew it for him personally after Kern’s teacher reached out to the artist in 2003.

Kerns said, “It’s been with me in Iraq, it’s been with me in New Orleans. It’s been with me in Washington DC, and now it’s here with me in Raleigh.”

On Thursday, the two finally met 20 years later.