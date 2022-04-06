GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Calling all true crime fans!

MagellanTV is back with its third annual Crime Watch Dream job where they’re looking to pay one lucky true-crime fanatic $100 an hour to binge-watch a selection of their True Crime documentaries for 24 hours.

You can fill out the application and job details here.

MagellanTV is a documentary-streaming service curated by filmmakers. They are passionate about true crime and mystery content and want to share it with the ones who are equally as passionate.

In addition to the grand-prize winner, MagellanTV will provide the first 100 runner-ups with a free one-year membership, equalling out to a $60 value.

Applications are open now through April 18th at 5 p.m.