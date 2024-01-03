GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials with Golden Ticket Cinemas hoped to open their newest location, formerly the Regal Greenville Grande, just in time for Christmas. Company officials said supply chain issues pushed back opening day, and the theater hopes to open by the end of January.

“The carpet is being installed this week, there’s more wall coverings being installed this week and then we are working on getting all the calibration with our projectors, employee training, cleaning, it’s going to be busy for the next couple weeks,” Golden Ticket Cinemas President John Bloemeke said.

“It’s taken longer to get some of our new screens, the seat production time was a little longer than usual, it took us quite a while to get our new popcorn popper. Little delays just add up.”

While working on the movie theater in Greenville, Golden Ticket simultaneously worked on a different theater location in Greensboro. With the Greensboro project complete, Bloemeke said the company is focused on finishing the Greenville theater.

“We’ve got a lot of manpower here now. They’ll get us to the finish line pretty quickly,” Bloemeke said.

Phase one is set to be complete by the end of January. It included food and beverage stations as well as six auditoriums finished, one being Golden Ticket’s special Elite Auditorium, which features include a bigger screen and heated seats.

“We’d rather open right, than open fast, so we want this to be as perfect as possible on day one,” Bloemeke said.

When the theatre opens, Bloemeke said they plan to bring magic back to the movies in Greenville by offering competitive ticket pricing, unlimited popcorn and drink options and their annual popcorn bucket deals.

“Our ticket prices are going to be lower than anyone else in town. Additionally, on Tuesdays, you’re going to be able to come in for $5.50 per ticket and that’s an exceptional value,” Bloemeke said.

After the completion of phase one, Bloemeke said six more auditoriums will hopefully open the next month. The IMAX Theatre will open three to four months after phase two’s completion, Bloemeke added.