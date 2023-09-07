NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Governor Roy Cooper sent a letter to Disney and Spectrum Wednesday urging the two to end their dispute, allowing North Carolina customers to get the services they’ve paid for.

The ongoing failure to reach a broadcast agreement has left many N.C. Charter Spectrum customers with an ‘unnecessary blackout of their favorite teams’ games.

An agreement would allow customers to view Atlantic Coast Conference football games and other popular sporting events.

“I write on behalf of many North Carolinians who are frustrated and angry that their football viewing holiday weekend was ruined because of the Charter Spectrum Communications and Disney dispute,” Cooper wrote in part. “Not only did ESPN and the ACC Network go dark, but other popular channels as well.”

Cooper elaborated on the issue, advising that ‘customers pay a lot of their hard-earned money to watch’ entertainment, adding that most don’t care how they divide the profits they help the companies earn.

