GPD to participate in 38th annual National Night Out 2021

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The Greenville Police Department is taking part in the 38th Annual National Night Out. National Night Out was first developed by the non-profit National Association of Town Watch (NATW). It culminates annually on the first Tuesday of August.

The year-long community-building campaign promotes involvement in crime prevention activities, police-community partnerships, and neighborhood camaraderie. It now involves more than 37 million people across 16,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities, and military bases worldwide.

This year, GPD has been able to confirm 10 locations/neighborhoods that will be participating in partnering with our law enforcement community on Tuesday, August 3rd.

GPD officers will be on-site for each event:

UPTOWN GREENVILLE (Five Points)

5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Food trucks, giant yard games, a DJ, and vendors will be on site

THIRD STREET CENTER (600 W. 3rd Street)

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Food, family entertainment, and vendors

CHERRY OAKS NORTH (Mary Beth Drive)

5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Food and door prizes

LAKEWOOD PINES (Pineview Drive)

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Food truck on site

CRYSTAL SPRINGS APARTMENTS (Lake Road)

6:00 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.

This senior citizen community is planning a block party format with food available for residents

GREENVILLE HOUSING AUTHORITY

6:00 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.

Kearney Park (601 S. Skinner Street)

Moyewood Center (1720 W. 3 rd Street)

Dubber Laney Woods (2815 Best Road)

East Meadowbrook (400 Mumford Road)

Block party format with food, music, school supplies and community resource booths

CYPRESS GLENN (100 Hickory St.)

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.