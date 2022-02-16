Greenville filmmaker’s work recognized with Anthem Award

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville filmmaker’s work has been recognized with a national award.

Deborah Sheppard’s short film PSA “I Wish You Knew” had been nominated for an inaugural Anthem Award. On Wednesday, it was announced her film had been recognized with the award for Best Education, Art & Culture Special Project.

Anthem Winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Members of the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences evaluated submissions based on the criteria for each category type, which was developed in collaboration with the Anthem Awards Partners, as well as industry leaders from non-profits, foundations and purpose-driven brands. Judging criteria was based on awareness, community engagement, fundraising, product, innovation or service.

“It is our distinct honor to recognize the work that brands, organizations, and individuals are all making to create an impact in their community,” said Jessica Lauretti, Managing Director, The Anthem Awards. “We launched this platform to show the world that all corners of our culture, from sports and entertainment to business leaders and celebrities, are all standing up to say, it is time for systemic change and that social good is what we value as a society.”



“So honored to have the conversation around trauma amplified and to share this win with others, such as The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, BBC, Vice-President Kamala Harris, Nike , Netflix , Naomi Osaka and many more,” Sheppard said.

Sheppard is not the only Greenville resident being honored with an Anthem Award. Tonya J. Lynch and her Black Light Project are being honored with three Anthem Awards.

Winners for the inaugural Anthem Awards will be celebrated at the first Anthem Voices conference followed by a star-studded virtual Awards Show on February 28, hosted by Jay Ellis of the HBO series, “Insecure.” Fans will be able to hear from social impact leaders during the day and then watch the show, featuring special moments, and hallmark speeches from all you and your fellow winners at www.anthemawards.com.



Click here to watch ‘I Wish You Knew.” To learn more about HeARToscope visit www.heartoscope.org