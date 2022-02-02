Greenville Museum of Art announces 2022’s Fine Arts Celebration event

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Are you a fan of Vincent van Gogh and dressing up? Well, fear not, Greenville Museum of Art has you covered for 2022!

The Greenville Museum of Art will be hosting its 48th Annual Fine Arts Celebration on Friday, April 22 from 7-11 p.m.

This year’s theme for the GMoA’s largest annual fundraiser is “Starry Night at the Museum,” and it will be held on the museum campus at 802 South Evans Street in Greenville. The public is encouraged to save the date for this cocktail-attire event, for which attendees can expect heavy hors d’oeuvres, open bar, musical entertainment, raffles, live and silent auctions and creative displays celebrating this year’s theme.

Tickets are $100 for GMOA members and $125 for non-members for the event. If you are interested in hosting a table, Email Trista Reis Porter.