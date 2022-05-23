GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The acting bug caught Greenville native Adaisha Strong at an early age. Now, you can see her hard work paying off in a new film.

WNCT’s Ryan Harper spoke with Strong about her new movie on BET+ called “A Message from Brianna.” She also discusses what her plans are for directing and how she wants to inspire others from North Carolina. Strong also speaks about acting at Greenville’s Whirligig Stage and getting signed to an acting agency.









Clck the above video to see more about her journey and much more.