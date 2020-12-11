Greenville’s Movies in the Park series ends Saturday with ‘The Polar Express’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville leaders say December is still a good time for a drive-in movie. They’ll host one Saturday as the end of the 2020 Movies in the Park Series.

Crews will have a screen at Boyd Lee Park for the movie “The Polar Express.” Registration for the pre-movie activities, including hot chocolate stations and roasting marshmallows is sold out. However, you can still come to the showing at 5:30 pm.

People are required to stay in their vehicles during the showing of the movie. The cost is $5 per vehicle. You’re asked to arrive between 5:30 and 6 p.m.

“It’s been a fun activity it’s one of the few things we can all do safely because you’re staying with the people who you usually live with and we’ve been able to show great current movies plus some classics,” said Patricia Earnhardt Tyndall with the Greenville Recreation Department.