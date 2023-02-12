GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you blinked twice, you may have missed it. But Greenville’s MrBeast was in a Super Bowl commercial.

The NFL released a commercial about an interview gone wrong as a flag football game spills out of Super Bowl 57. Everyone tries to grab Diana Flores’ flag as she shows off her skills while avoiding one defender after another.

While Flores was being chased, none other than Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, pops up in what looks like a food court. He has his phone with him and scolds himself, saying “I missed it” as he tries to capture the moment when Flores runs by.

You can see MrBeast at the 1:05 mark of the commercial.

Note: We're going to spotlight events, videos and other social posts that revolve around MrBeast, who lives in Greenville, and all the great work he does online, in the community and around the country.

