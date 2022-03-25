The show so nice, it’s coming TWICE!

Garth Brook announced Friday that his Stadium Tour has added a second show at Bank of America in Charlotte in July.

“HOLY COW!!!! Charlotte, we are opening a SECOND SHOW!!! Friday, it’s a whole new OPENING NIGHT!!!!! Thank you, Thank you, THANK YOU!!!!!!!,” the country star said on Twitter.

Brooks announced last week that he was set to make his long-awaited return to the Queen City with his Stadium Tour on Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m.

A second date has now been added the night before on Friday, July 15 at 7 p.m.

The ticket window for both shows opened at 10 a.m. Friday. Click here to get your tickets.

The music star’s Stadium Tour was originally scheduled to stop in Charlotte on May 2, 2020, and sold out all 74,000 tickets within 90 minutes.

The date was moved four times before the concert was officially canceled in August and tickets were refunded.

July’s concert will mark the first time the country singer has played in Charlotte in 24 years. It is the only stop on Brooks’ Stadium Tour in the Carolinas and Virginia.