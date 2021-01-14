How Betty White plans to celebrate her 99th birthday

(WNCN) — Betty White says she plans to celebrate her 99th birthday on Jan. 17 just as many of us have over the past year — in quarantine!

The legendary actress recently spoke with “Entertainment Tonight” about her upcoming celebration plans and decided to share what was going on, unprovoked!

“You probably didn’t ask, but I’ll tell you anyway,” White said. “What am I doing for my birthday? Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting The Pet Set re-released, and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day.”

“The Pet Set” was White’s show that began in the 1970s that spotlighted the pets of her celebrity friends.

PEOPLE magazine also got a hold of White on her birthday plans and when asked what the key to a long life is, she said, “Don’t take yourself too seriously” and “a sense of humor”, among other motivators.