‘I love you baby girl with all my heart’: Mom of Cheslie Kryst speaks after daughter’s death

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The mother of Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst released a statement on Instagram Wednesday after her daughter’s untimely death.

Police said the 30-year-old Charlotte native who was also a correspondent for the entertainment news program “Extra,” jumped from a Manhattan apartment building and was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday morning. Her family later confirmed her death in a statement.

“I have never known a pain as deep as this. I am forever changed,” Kryst’s mother, April Simpkins, wrote in the post.

Kryst, a former Division I athlete and North Carolina attorney won the Miss USA pageant in May, 2019, and competed in the Miss Universe pageant that year.

When Kryst was crowned, it marked more than a personal triumph: It meant that for the first time, three Black women were the reigning Miss USA, Miss Teen USA and Miss America.

Read her full statement below:

I have never known a pain as deep as this. I am forever changed.



Today, what our family and friends privately knew was the cause of death of my sweet baby girl, Cheslie, was officially confirmed. While it may be hard to believe, it’s true. Cheslie led both a public and a private life. In her private life, she was dealing with high-functioning depression which she hid from everyone – including me, her closest confidant – until very shortly before her death.



While her life on this earth was short, it was filled with many beautiful memories. We miss her laugh, her words of wisdom, her sense of humor and mostly her hugs. We miss all of it – we miss all of her. She was a vital part of our family which makes this loss even more devastating.



Cheslie – to the world, you were a ball of sunshine wrapped in smiles. We talked, FaceTimed or texted one another all day, every day. You were more than a daughter – you were my very best friend. Talking with you was one of the best parts of my day. Your smile and laugh were infectious.



I love you baby girl with all my heart. I miss you desperately. I know one day we’ll be together again. Until then, rest easy and in peace.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Dress for Success, an organization that was dear to her heart. If you or anyone else is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 800-273-8255.



Thank you all for continuing to respect the privacy of our family while we grieve.