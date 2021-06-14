If Queen Elizabeth wants to cut a cake with a sword, she sure CAN! – Plus, how she fakes it…

HOUSTON (KIAH) Over the weekend, Queen Elizabeth proved once again why she is an “O-G” at the G7 in Cornwall. To start with, she celebrated her 95th birthday by cutting her cake . . . wielding a SWORD as Camilla Parker Bowles walked with her to the table.

Her Majesty wielding a sharp sword, and an even sharper tongue 🤣 pic.twitter.com/PulzMpj86Y — Thomas Newton (@SkyTNewton) June 11, 2021

Someone told her a knife was also on the table and here’s what she had to say about that.

Later on her birthday, the Queen met with world leaders including President Biden… when she got sassy again during a photo op.

“Are you supposed to be looking as if you’re enjoying yourself?”