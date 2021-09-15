Jacksonville National Night Out 2021 events to be held on October 5

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – After two cancellations due to severe weather and COVID-19 concerns, National Night Out events will be held on October 5, 2021.

Three separate, smaller-scale events will be held at three locations in Jacksonville. All events will take place from 6:00 to 8:00 PM.

“It was important to us to be able to provide an opportunity for police-community partnerships, even if we cannot gather at a large-scale event as we have in the past,” said Chief Mike Yaniero, Director of Public Safety.

The popular bicycle raffle for children will be held at the Jacksonville Commons Amphitheatre. We anticipate hosting vendors at this site.

A drive-through display of Public Safety vehicles will take place at Catalyst Church, 1985 Gum Branch Road.

The Riverwalk Crossing Park will host live music by Freeway, with a reduced amount of vendors and a fireworks display over the New River at dusk.

“We wanted to provide entertainment, fireworks, and other planned activities while still keeping everyone safe by allowing social distancing at smaller-scale events. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and patience about these changes” said Lt. Chris Funcke, Jacksonville’s NNO Chairman.