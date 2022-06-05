GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — For the 49th season, Sunday in the Park at Town Common was bringing out families and members of the community for a night of music and fun.

The Tar River Community Band kicked off the first of eight concerts throughout the summer. They opened with show tunes and big band music featuring songs from Frank Sinatra, Andrew Lloyd Webber and others to get the series started.

“So it was great to get back outdoors. You know we’ve had COVID the past couple of years so it shortened our season, but tonight actually kicks off our 49th year of a full season of Sunday in the Park,” said Ronnie Harris, Sunday in the Park recreation supervisor and coordinator.

Each Sunday from June until August, there will be different genres of bands performing from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

“This summer concert series you expect a little bit everything from tonight we have a big band next week. We got rock bands. I have bluegrass, I have jazz, a little bit of everything. It’s Sunday in the Park,” said Harris.

Food Vendors will also be onsite throughout the events.

Harris said in years past, they’ve had around 1,000 people in attendance. He said with the NCAA Regional happening in Greenville, he still hoped for at least 300 to 400 people to kick off the season.

“It’s a great atmosphere out here at Sunday in the Park, we’ve got food vendors, we have Sparky snowballs, just bring a lawn chair blanket and come out here. Enjoy a good time with your family,” said Harris.

As this is only the first concert of the summer series, attendees looked forward to more live music in the park throughout the summer. Visit Sunday in the Park for a full schedule.