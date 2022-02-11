Jennifer Lopez rom-com ‘Marry Me’ hits Peacock in time for Valentine’s Day

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Jennifer Lopez, right, and Owen Wilson in a scene from “Marry Me.” (Barry Wetcher/Universal Pictures via AP)

(NEXSTAR) – Just in time for Valentine’s Day, romantic-comedy queen Jennifer Lopez returns to the genre with “Marry Me” — which is now in theaters and streaming exclusively on Peacock.

The film, also starring Owen Wilson and Columbian singer Maluma, arrives amid more-serious fare released during Oscars season.

“Marry Me” follows the whirlwind faux romance between superstar singer Kat Valdez (Lopez) and an average joe (Wilson) after she’s very publicly left at the altar by a fellow pop star (Maluma). You probably can’t predict what happens next, right?

The Universal Pictures film is Lopez’s first rom-com since 2018’s “Second Act” and her first feature film since a notable turn in 2019’s “Hustlers.” Lopez’s performance in the latter was widely praised, with many believing she would be nominated for an Academy Award.

Despite a long ad campaign and buzz online, many early reviews are skeptical.

“There’s undoubtedly a lot of stuff that works here, although that also makes the stuff that doesn’t more frustrating,” writes Caroline Siede for AV Club.

Wesley Morris of The New York Times was less impressed, writing: “’Marry Me’ is a sad tale that’s too busy leaping from plot point to plot point for Lopez to express anything close to real. It tells a lot and shows nothing.”

While reactions may be mixed, many fans of Lopez and “cheesy” rom-coms in general don’t seem to care.

“All I care about in this world is the new J. Lo rom-com,” tweeted The Daily Beast writer Kevin Fallon. Nick Levine of NME, meanwhile, said, “It’s a quintessential J.Lo movie that makes you wonder why she doesn’t make them more often.”

Since her film debut in 1986, Lopez has starred in nine romantic comedies, most notably 2001’s “The Wedding Planner.” Co-starring Matthew McConaughey, the movie earned $95 million and established Lopez as a rom-com draw.

Her next film in the genre, “Shotgun Wedding,” is scheduled for release in June.