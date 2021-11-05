Keith Urban joins list of headliners for Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Keith Urban will be joining the list of headliners for the 2022 Carolina Country Music Festival in Myrtle Beach.

The entertainer was announced by CCMF as the “four-time Grammy-Award, thirteen CMAs, fifteen ACMs, two AMAs, two People’s Choice award winner WITH nine consecutive gold, platinum/multi-platinum albums.”

He will be joining country music stars Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan. The festival is scheduled for June 9-12, and tickets can be purchased now from the CCMF website. You can visit the site here.