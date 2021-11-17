Kings Dominion introduces all new WinterFest Wonderland Parade

DOSWELL, Va. (WAVY) — WinterFest at Kings Dominion is already known for its holiday celebrations, but this year will bring an even more spectacular experience with the debut of the WinterFest Wonderland Parade.

WinterFest will begin on Nov. 20, transforming the park into a winter wonderland. The WinterFest Wonderland Parade will run from Nov. 26 through Jan. 9 and feature dazzling displays, exciting performances, and extravagantly decorated holiday floats every night of WinterFest.

The parade will showcase more than 100 dancers and singers. It will also feature eight festive floats with classic themes such as toy boxes, gingerbread houses and choo-choo trains.

WinterFest is included with park admission or a 2021 Gold Season Pass.

For more information, visit kingsdominion.com.