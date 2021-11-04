Last Freeboot Friday of 2021 coming up in Uptown Greenville

GREENVILLE, NC — The final Freeboot Friday of the season is this Friday at 5:30 pm, for the Official Pep Rally of home football games at the Five Points Plaza. Rally around the Pirates as they face off against Temple.

Freeboot Friday, presented by Wells Fargo, is a free event, that welcomes all community members! The event features live music, beer and wine, food trucks, children’s activities, and more.

This week’s event showcases music from Bounce, an energy packed band with tunes of the biggest dance hits from the last 50 years. Bounce promises to keep everyone on their feet and smiling the entire evening.

Program details include:

5:30 pm: Event begins, Sponsorship Shout-out

5:35 pm: Bounce

6:50 pm: North Carolina Academy of Dance Arts

7:10 pm: T-Shirt Toss and Sponsorship Shout-out

7:15 pm: Bounce

8:30 pm: Strike of event

The Sup Dogs Game Day Shuttle operates game days from the Uptown district to Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The shuttle runs three hours before, during, and two hours after each home game. Tailgating is prohibited in the municipal parking lots, while supporting Uptown businesses is encouraged.

For more information regarding the Freeboot Friday or The Sup Dogs Game Day Shuttle, please visit www.uptowngreenville.com or contact Uptown Greenville at info@uptowngreenville.com.

Uptown Greenville will adhere to COVID-19 guidelines to ensure the safety of all event attendees. Go Pirates!