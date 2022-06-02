OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WNCT) — The 2022 Ocrafolk Festival on Ocracoke Island is back for its 22nd year. The event raises money for children’s art programming, local theatres and local and visiting musicians.

The three-day festival at the Berkley Manor on Ocracoke Island starts Friday and lasts throughout the weekend with a packed schedule of events.

Check out the full schedule of events.

Event-goers can expect everything from storytelling and folk music to yoga and gospel songs and craft and artisan vendors.

Let’s Go Out: Festivals in ENC

Tickets for the festival can be purchased online or at the box office onsite. If you’d like to volunteer, four hours of volunteering at the festival will get you a FREE all weekend pass.

Click the above video to find out more. Download the full festival program here.