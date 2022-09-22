WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The 26th annual Carolina Country Stampede will be held in Williamston this weekend.

The event is a fun-filled two-day street festival full of music, games, food and more. It will all be held at 140 West Main Street in Williamston on Friday and Saturday.

The event kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. with The Embers performing at 7 p.m. The festival runs through 10 p.m. on Friday.

On Saturday, there will be several other musical performances, highlighted by Grammy-nominated artist Tom Wurth and Grammy winner Billy Dean. During the day, there will also be a petting zoo, a cornhole tournament and other events and activities.

Click here for more information or go to the event’s Facebook page.