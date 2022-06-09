WASHINGTON, N.C (WNCT) — Fun, food, music and more will be back in Washington as the 39th Washington Summer Festival kicks off this weekend.

One of the biggest events each year in Washington starts at 5 p.m. on Friday at Stewart Parkway, Festival Park and surrounding areas of downtown. There will a range of fun activities for both children and adults to enjoy. At the festival, there will be carnival rides, boat rides and much more.

Washington Summer Festival | Facebook page

The festival is free to attend for all ages. More information on all the festivals in the ENC area can be found here.