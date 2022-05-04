KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Touted as the world’s largest whole hog cookoff, the 41st annual BBQ Fest on the Neuse is back for 2022. Event organizers say this year is bigger and better than ever.

Starting this Friday, downtown Kinston will host its annual BBQ Fest. Friday’s events run 5-10 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival grounds will encompass several blocks of downtown Kinston between Pearson Park and Queen Street.

Special musical guest Niko Moon will kick off the event Friday. Event-goers can expect food, artisans, crafts, a classic car cruise, helicopter tours, shopping, vendors and, of course, Carolina BBQ!

Admission is free but be sure to bring money for food, drinks and other goodies.

Shuttle service will be available for the 2022 BBQ Fest on the Neuse on Friday 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Locations for shuttle stops will be Grainger Stadium, Herritage Street/Blount Street and Queen Street/North Street.

