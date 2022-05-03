BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Happening this Saturday, the 46th annual Wooden Boat Show returns to Beaufort.

Events in 2020 and 2021 were canceled due to safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, things are returning with a full schedule of activities slated.

Starting in 1975, the boat show has taken place on the first Saturday in May at the North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort. It’s the longest ongoing wooden boat show in the Southeast. The show received top honors from the Southeast Tourism Society, which has for years selected the wooden boat show as a “Top 20 Event for the Southeast.”

Check the full schedule of events.

The show has something for all, including boat rides, maritime games, make your own model sailboat, historic vessels, educational activities, traditional sailboat races and rides, boat models, a book sale, knot tying demonstrations, music, and a “pirate encampment” for kids.

All events are free to attend, except the final Wooden Boat Show awards reception, which is $10 per person. For tickets call (252) 504-7758. $5 donations per person are also suggested but not required to take a traditional sailboat ride.

