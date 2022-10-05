SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Happening the weekend of October 8th it’s the 68th annual Mullet Festival in Swansboro!

The festival kicks off Saturday, October 8th with a street parade in downtown Swansboro at 9 am. Festival goers can taste fried mullet served all around the festival, participate in a mullet toss, attend a blessing of the fleet event, as well as check out street vendors, live music, food, kid’s activities, and more.

See the full schedule of events or check out the scheduled entertainment.

The Mullet Festival is the oldest festival on the Crystal Coast, starting in 1954, as a way to celebrate the arrival of the modern era with the completion of the White Oak River Bridge. Local mullet fisherman held a fish-fry potluck to bring the town together, and it’s been going ever since.

Parking and additional festival information can be found on the Swansboro Festival website.