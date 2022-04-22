MOUNT OLIVE, N.C (WNCT) – The Mount Olive Pickle Festival is a big dill (get it?)! It’s making a huge comeback since COVID-19 put a halt to the festival for the past two years.

The fun begins this Saturday at 9 a.m. in downtown Mount Olive.

The day includes entertainment from the Live Push Band. Throughout the day, people can enjoy the carnival rides, Wayne County Car Cruisers Classic Car Show, a petting zoo and much more.

Of course, there are a lot of events involving pickles, including a pickle-eating contest, a pickle scavenger hunt and a ride on the pickle festival train.

Entry to the festival is free. For a full list of the schedule click here.

Go here to see more about all the festivals happening in Eastern North Carolina: Let’s Go Out