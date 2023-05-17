EDENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — This weekend in Edenton, music lovers and those that enjoy pig pickings can attend the Rock Fish Festival.

There will be two performances on Friday evening and all day Saturday along with food vendors.

“The inspiration was really to try to bring our friends together and some of the musicians that I knew hadn’t been able to play music for a couple years,” said Julien Mordecai, the chairman of Clear Living Waters, which is helping put together the event.

Two day tickets are $30 and can be picked up before the festival or purchased the day of.

