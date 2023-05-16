ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Beach music fans can see five live bands on Saturday during the 9th annual Beach Music Festival in Atlantic Beach.

CLICK HERE for WNCT’s Let’s Go Out! page

It is a free event starting at 11 a.m. on the boardwalk at the Circle in Atlantic Beach. Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot will take the stage first, followed by The Band of Oz, Jim Quick and Coastline and I-42 Band. The Mighty Saints of Soul are the final band set to perform from 5 -6 p.m.

Let’s Go Out, again: Festivals happening in ENC

Morgan Gilbert, the director of Recreation, Communication and Special Events in Atlantic Beach said that attendance would likely be dependent on the weather.

“If we have a beautiful day we usually have about 5,000 people. We’re hoping for a really large crowd,” said Gilbert.

Click the video above for more information about parking for the festival and events leading up to it.