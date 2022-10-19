BEAR GRASS, N.C. (WNCT) — Don’t knock it til you’ve tried it. It’s pretty great … the food and the festival.

The 9th Annual Chicken Mull Festival will take place this Saturday in downtown Bear Grass. Vendors will open at 9 a.m. and the official opening is at 9:30 a.m. with the Bear Grass Charter School Band.

They will have a great day of entertainment lined up with lots of kids’ activities. Chicken mull will start being served at 11 a.m.

What is chicken mull? According to Wikipedia, Chicken mull is a traditional dish that’s popular in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. It’s a stew of parboiled whole chicken in a cream broth or milk-based broth. It’s a popular hot-dish item for the fall and winter months.

Visit https://www.chickenmullfestival.com/ for details and to find out more about the headline entertainment act, Nu-Blu.