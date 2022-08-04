OCRACOKE, N.C. (WNCT) — An exciting festival is about to take place in Ocracoke.

The Ocracoke Preservation Society is putting on the ninth annual Fig Festival, which runs Thursday-Saturday. They will have vendor booths with kids crafts along with other attractions.

Of course, there’s all things figs, too. From fig cakes, fig preserves, fig art, fig drinks and other fig eats. They will also offer live music on top of square dancing with live music.

Thursday, the festival will take place from 10 a.m. and will be ending at 6:30 p.m. with activities interspersed throughout the day, Friday will be 10 a.m. to midnight, and Saturday will be 9 a.m. to midnight.

For more information visit Ocracoke Preservation Society or their Facebook page.

