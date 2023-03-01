EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The 30th annual Emerald Isle St. Patrick’s Day Festival is returning this year on March 11.

The event will be held at the Emerald Plantation Shopping Center, located at 8700 Emerald Drive, and is put on by the Town of Emerald Isle and the Emerald Isle Business Association.

The festival will feature live music, a beer tent, food and drink vendors, arts and crafts vendors, nonprofits, a golf cart raffle and more. The amusement rides will be open 9 am-6 pm and the music, beer tent, and vendors will operate from 10 am-5 pm. The golf cart raffle winner will be announced at 4 pm.

The Armband Amusement Rides Night be will on March 10 from 3-8 pm. No vendors are available this night but there will be options in the Emerald Plantation Shopping Center.

No animals are allowed at the festival. Strollers are accepted.

Drink tickets for the beer tent can only be purchased by a credit/debit card this year, cash will not be accepted.

To find out more visit the town’s website.