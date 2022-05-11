BATH, N.C. (WNCT) — Argh! Bath Fest is back for spring 2022 and is ready for all things pirates, history, art and more.

Bath Fest 2021 was held in September as a rescheduled date due to COVID restrictions on spring 2021 gatherings. This year, they are back for their regularly scheduled May event, and there is a lot in store.

The logos for the event are “Where Art Meets History” and “Where Pirates Still Walk.”

Check out the full schedule of events.

Event-goers can enjoy live musical performances by a number of groups, arts and crafts vendors, local children’s artwork displays, food trucks and others, a group of living history re-enactors called The Loose Cannon Company, a pirate camp where you can learn seamanship, period cooking, medicine, weapons, and more including a cannon and firelock firing demonstrations.

Let’s Go Out: Festivals in ENC coming up soon

Bath Fest is FREE to attend. The 200 block of South Main Street and Front Street will be closed to traffic during the festival. Parking will be provided at all town church parking lots.

Click the above video to find out more.