SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Happening on the second Saturday in June, it’s the Swansboro Arts by the Sea Festival 2022.

Back after a hiatus from COVID-19, the arts festival is bringing back popular attractions and exciting new editions. The festival runs from 9 am to 5 pm on Saturday in Historic Downtown Swansboro.

Event-goers can expect various activities and attractions including live musical and dance performances and over 80 vendors from Colorado, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York and Ohio offering everything from pottery to jewelry, furniture, local wineries, food trucks and much more.

Check out the full schedule of events.

This year the festival is bringing back its Wine and Food Tasting event, taking place across from the Pug Pavilion from 4-7 pm Saturday. Attendees will receive a free souvenir glass. The Wine and Food Tasting is $25 online until Friday at 5 pm and $30 at the door. Only 100 tickets will be sold for this event.

Wine Vendors include Empire Distributing, Queen of Wines, Tryon Distributing, Freedom Beverage, Advintage Distributing, Johnson Brothers and Emerald Isle Wine Market.

Area restaurants featured in the tasting include Boro Restaurant, il Cigno Italiano, Lowcountry Boil, Church Street Market and Pub, Dini’s Martinis and Desserts and Capone’s Cheese Steaks.

Let’s Go Out: Festivals in ENC

The festival is free to attend. Click the above video to find out more.