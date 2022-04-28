ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Happening Saturday is the first-ever Atlantic Beach International Food Festival.

Founder Bearta Alchacar started the festival in Raleigh back in 2016, with the event bringing in more than 23,000 people to the streets of the downtown area. Now, she’s bringing that same festival to Atlantic Beach for the Crystal Coast to enjoy.

The festival is from noon-8 pm at The Circle in Atlantic Beach. Multiple countries will be featured, showcasing food, desserts, beer, wine and cultural performances.

FOOD & DESSERTS: Lebanon, South America, Norway, Mexico, U.S., Poland, Italy and France/Belgium.

BEER & WINE: Spain, Belgium, Italy, Germany, Uruguay, North Carolina, Ohio and Michigan.

PERFORMANCES: Latin Dance, Turkish, Middle East, and reggaetón and the largest dance party.

This is a FREE event, family and pet friendly. Click the above video to find out more.