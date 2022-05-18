ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C (WNCT) – The weekend will be full of music and fun as the Atlantic Beach Music Festival is right on track.

The festival will take place this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Circle, located at 115 Atlantic Blvd.

The festival is free to the public to attend. There would be numerous musical acts performances including Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot, The Embers, North Tower and much more. There will also be lots of food trucks and a shuttle service to and from the free parking sites, which runs from 9 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

More information can be found here. Director of Recreation, Communication & Special Events, Morgan Gilbert