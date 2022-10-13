TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – Topsail Beach is getting into the fall spirit with its annual festival, which starts Friday.

Let’s Go Out! Festivals and other attractions in ENC

Pumpkin patches and haunted attractions in ENC

The 33rd Autumn with Topsail 2022 will run Friday-Sunday. The festival begins Friday at 5 p.m. at 720 Channel Blvd. Click here for more details and a list of events.

This festival is fun for the whole family. It will feature various bands, arts and crafts, a silent auction, a beer and wine garden, food vendors and much more.

Tickets are $5 on Friday night and $6 each day on Saturday and Sunday. A two-day pass for adults is $10. Children 12 and under and active military personnel with ID are free. Shuttle bus routes are also available.

For more information, click here.