AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — The annual Ayden Collard Festival returns for its 48th year of being the “Official Collard Festival of the State of North Carolina.”

Let’s Go Out: Festivals in ENC

The festival begins at 5 pm Friday and runs through Saturday with fun for the whole family. The event will feature live music, local vendors, amusement rides, a parade, a collard-eating contest and so many fun attractions including a Dare Devil Dog Show and a BMX Show.

Check out the full schedule of events here.

The festival is free to attend with $20 wristbands required Friday night for the Chairmen Of The Board concert.

Check out the video to find out more.