AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — The 5th annual ‘Kings of Q’ BBQ Cook-Off and Festival in Ayden is back after two years off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the event is back with 33 professional cook teams from four different states competing for the title of “Grand Champion.”

The cookoff and festival begin on Friday and runs from 5-10:30 pm. It will continue Saturday with a full day of activities from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Events include amusement rides, vendors, crafts, a beer garden, live music such as The Embers Band featuring Craig Woolard, line-dancing, martial arts performances, a car show and of course the cook-off.

The festival is free to attend. Amusement rides are by ticket only and food vendors will be selling their products. It’s part of a busy weekend of festivals in Eastern North Carolina.

