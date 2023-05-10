BATH, N.C. (WNCT) — Aarrgh. BathFest is back.

The BathFest committee has planned the 2023 family-friendly event that brings living history and art together. Through living history, you can step back in time to experience the period the Pirates called it home as they walked the streets of Historic Bath.

Arts and craft vendors will sell their original art along the streets at Bonner’s Point. An art show will also be there, featuring the works of Bath Elementary School students. Beaufort County 4-H also returns to BathFest with a chicken and rabbit show.

You can enjoy music from traditional, high-energy bluegrass, rousing big bands and Southern gospel. The Beaufort County Traditional Music Association opens BathFest followed by the high-energy bluegrass/country blend of The Still Shakers.

The Emerald City Big Band plays until noon with Double Portion closing the festival with Southern Gospel music.

