BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort Music Festival starts up at 5 p.m. on Friday with four bands and seven bands on Saturday.

Several food vendors and craftsmen will be on site. There will also be a truck giving out free water to those that bring reusable water bottles.

The festival website states “The two main goals of the festival are to present a diverse music line-up and to introduce attendees to fresh musical acts.” Guests are encouraged to carpool as limited paid parking is available for $20 per car.

Proceeds from the festival are used to plan the next year’s festival, but also makes donations to non-profits in the area.