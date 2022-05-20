BEAUFORT, N.C (WNCT) – The Beaufort Music Festival will take place this Friday and Saturday at the Gallants Channel Waterfront Venue in Beaufort.

On Friday, the gates will open up at 4 p.m. and the show begins at 4:30 p.m. And on Saturday, the gates open up at 11 a.m. The festival encourages people not to use cash to make sure things run more effectively for everyone.

It is encouraged to download the Simpletix app or print tickets beforehand. Weekend passes are $64.50 and day passes are $30.50.

There will be musical performances by the Old Crow Medicine Show, Big Something, Susto, The Collection, Empire Strikes Bass and much more.

