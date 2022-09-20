BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — AHOY MATEY! The Beaufort Pirate Invasion Festival is back and calling all pirates for this three-day long festival event commemorating the rich history of pirates here in Eastern North Carolina.

Let’s Go Out: Festivals in ENC

The festival kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. with a reenactment of an attack from the pirates on the Town of Beaufort in the 1700s at the Beaufort Hotel. Events to follow will include more reenactments, a costume contest, a masquerade ball, vendors, activities for kids and much more.

Pirate Invasion will start Friday at 6 p.m. and gates open Saturday at 10 a.m. Vendors will stay open until 9 p.m. Sunday, the festival will open at 11 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.

The festival is $10 for general admission, and kids under 12 are free. Additional tickets are required for events such as the Masquerade Ball and Buccaneer’s Revue and Dinner.

Tickets for Breakfast with Blackbeard and his crew are advance purchase only. To get your tickets you can call 252-838-7245.

For additional information on the festival, check out the Beaufort Pirate Invasion website.