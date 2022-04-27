BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort Wine & Food Festival is back this spring, helping to raise money for local charities and non-profits.

The festival will take place from Wednesday to Sunday in Beaufort.

Check out the full schedule of events.

Event-goers have multiple days and events to choose from including a silent auction, wine, bread, and cheese tastings, a “Cocktails & Couture” fashion show, multi-course dinners and wine pairings with local and special guest chefs, and a Kentucky Derby themed brunch to close out the festival on Sunday.

The Beaufort Wine & Food Festival is by ticket purchase only. Proceeds will directly go to supporting The Crystal Coast Hospice House, Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plain, Austin Veterinary Diagnostic Hospital, Carteret County Public School Foundation, The Beaufort Wine and Food Scholarship for the Hospitality and Culinary Arts Program at CCC, and Carteret Community College.

Beaufort Wine & Food has donated over $800,000 since its inception to local non-profits with funds raised by the multi-day festival.

