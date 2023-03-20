KENANSVILLE, NC (WNCT) — This Saturday, the Blue, Brew & ‘Que Festival will bring barbecue, bluegrass and local craft beer to the Duplin Events Center.

“We hope that families get to spend time together and do something. Things are finally opening up where you can get out,” said Christa Parker, visitor services director for tourism in Duplin County.

Let’s Go Out, again: Festivals happening in ENC

“The main theme, I think, is the bluegrass, barbecue and the craft beer from around Eastern North Carolina,” said Amanda Pope, event director for Duplin Event Center.

Gates will open at 10:30 a.m. and festival goers have a chance to taste test barbecue, listen to live music and shop between more than 30 vendors.

Click the video above to learn more.